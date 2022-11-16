JUST IN
India logs 501 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active case tally at 7,561
1.52 mn foreigners visited India in 2021, highest from US: Officials
Delhi pollution: Air quality in 'poor' category, likely to improve today
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit today
Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Maharashtra, heads for Akola district
Top headlines: India's exports shrink, Q2 profits down, PM at G20, and more
Latest LIVE: UK PM Sunak greenlights visas for Indians after meeting Modi
India producing medical devices at 1/3rd world price: Jitendra Singh
People of MP have made invaluable contributions to Indian culture: Murmu
Indian mission holds musical night in Vietnam to celebrate bilateral ties
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India logs 501 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active case tally at 7,561
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi arrives at venue for third working session at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali to participate in the Digital Transformation Session at the 17th edition of the G20 Leaders Summit

Topics
Narendra Modi | G20 summit

ANI  Asia 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali to participate in the Digital Transformation Session at the 17th edition of the G20 Leaders Summit.

PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 Leaders Summit.

On the second day of his visit to Bali, PM Modi arrived at the mangrove forest. He was greeted upon his arrival by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.

Mangroves play an important role in global conservation efforts. India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia and UAE under the Indonesian G-20 Presidency.

More than 50 mangrove species can be found spread over 5000 sq km in India. India is placing emphasis on the protection and restoration of mangroves, which are rich sites of biodiversity and serve as effective carbon sinks.

During the Mangrove forest visit, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden exchanged greetings with each other.

Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of eight countries on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The Prime Minister is slated to have bilateral agreements with heads of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Yesterday, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, PM Modi received a traditional welcome.

"Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" the Prime Minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, he also addressed the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security where he reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine and said "'We have to find a way to return to the path of the ceasefire" in Kyiv.He also said, "I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine."

"Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM Modi met various world leaders. He met World Bank President David Malpass, United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak, President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall, Netherland's PM Mark Rutte, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 10:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU