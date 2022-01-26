PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Kathakali patron Milena Salvini

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted Kathakali dancer Milena Salvini of France and said she will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture.
She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2019 by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of performing arts.
"Ms. Milena Salvini will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture. She made numerous efforts to further popularise Kathakali across France," Modi tweeted.
"I am anguished by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and well-wishers. May her soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.
