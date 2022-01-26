'Don't destroy own property': Railway minister on violence by job aspirants

-
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday urged job aspirants not to destroy public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved as candidates of went on a rampage over alleged irregularities in a recruitment exam by the public transporter.
Earlier in the day, the ministry suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) and the Level 2 exams after reports of vandalism by job aspirants from different parts of the country came to light.
"I am telling the aspirants that this is their own property. Why are they destroying something that is their own? However, authorities will follow due process if public property is damaged," the minister said at a press conference.
His comments came after violent protests by job aspirants erupted in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Vaishnaw said the Railways is in touch with chief ministers and the issue is being handled "sensitively".
"I urge the candidates to put forth their grievances formally. Our intention is to resolve this issue quickly. A committee has been formed and it will examine representations by the candidates," he said.
Students can submit their grievances before the committee till February 16. The committee will examine the grievances and submit its recommendations before March 4: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/FFTcwlxIvD— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
