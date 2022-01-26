JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Don't destroy 'own property': Railway minister on violence by job aspirants
Business Standard

Mumbai Police books Google CEO, others for Copyright Act violation

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan

Topics
Sundar Pichai | Google

ANI 

Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 26 2022. 17:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.