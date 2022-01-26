Mumbai Police books Google CEO, others for Copyright Act violation

Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked CEO and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against CEO and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

