PM Narendra Modi condoles noted archaeologist R Nagaswamy's demis

Condoling the death of renowned archaeologist R Nagaswamy, Prime Minister said on Sunday that the coming generations will never forget his contributions towards popularising the vibrant culture of

The Padma Bhushan awardee, who was the first director of Tamil Nadu's Department of Archaeology, died in Chennai on Sunday at the age of 91 years.

Modi tweeted, "The coming generations will never forget the contributions of Thiru R Nagaswamy towards popularising the vibrant culture of His passion towards history, epigraphy and archaeology were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.

