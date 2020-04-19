JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India can be nerve centre of modern supply chains in post-Covid world: PM

As Covid-19 takes centre stage, crucial political matters await resolution
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi pushes for use of technology in the 'era of Covid-19'

He further spoke about how a "Digital First" approach has helped not just professionals, but also transformed the education sector and reduced corruption.

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

"It is technology that demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in a post titled "Life in the era of COVID-19," published on his LinkedIn profile.

Ironically, the same day the government disallowed e-commerce firms from delivering non-essential items from April 20, in a complete U-turn from its stand earlier in the week. The change was brought about majorly due to the appeals of the small trader community, which argued that allowing non-essential item sales online and not offline was not giving all players a level playing field.

However, in his post, PM Modi enumerated the various ways in which technology was coming to the rescue of people in the times of a pandemic, amidst a nationwide lockdown.

"Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room...I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with minister colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing," said the Prime Minister.

He further spoke about how a "Digital First" approach has helped not just professionals, but also transformed the education sector and reduced corruption.

Modi further said the current scenario would lead to a redefining of the "vowels of the new normal" in a post-COVID world. These "vowels," he said, are adaptability, efficiency, inclusivity, opportunity, and universalism.

"Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience. The next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application. They should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind," he added.
First Published: Sun, April 19 2020. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU