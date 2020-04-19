PM Narendra Modi pushes for use of technology in the 'era of Covid-19'

"It is technology that demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures," said Prime Minister on Sunday, in a post titled "Life in the era of COVID-19," published on his LinkedIn profile.

Ironically, the same day the government disallowed e-commerce firms from delivering non-essential items from April 20, in a complete U-turn from its stand earlier in the week. The change was brought about majorly due to the appeals of the small trader community, which argued that allowing non-essential item sales online and not offline was not giving all players a level playing field.

However, in his post, PM Modi enumerated the various ways in which technology was coming to the rescue of people in the times of a pandemic, amidst a nationwide lockdown.

" has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room...I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with minister colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing," said the Prime Minister.

He further spoke about how a "Digital First" approach has helped not just professionals, but also transformed the education sector and reduced corruption.

Modi further said the current scenario would lead to a redefining of the "vowels of the new normal" in a post-COVID world. These "vowels," he said, are adaptability, efficiency, inclusivity, opportunity, and universalism.

"Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience. The next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application. They should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind," he added.