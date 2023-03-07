JUST IN
Business Standard

PM receives grand welcome in Guwahati, 5,000 artists perform Bihu dance

PM Modi has received a warm welcome in Guwahati when he returned to the city after attending the swearing-in ceremonies of Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio in Shillong and Kohima respectively

IANS  |  Guwahati 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a warm welcome in Guwahati when he returned to the city after attending the swearing-in ceremonies of Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio in Shillong and Kohima respectively.

When Modi reached Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, at least 5,000 Bihu dance artists performed to welcome him on the roads that lead to the city from the airport.

The BJP supporters and enthusiasts congregated and played Holi on the streets. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was moving slowly as a huge number of crowds were already on the street.

Modi was seen waving towards the supporters. His car was drenched in flowers thrown by the people gathered there.

The Prime Minister is set to have a night halt in Guwahati on Tuesday. He will review the progress of various central government projects in Assam in a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues.

State health minister Keshab Mahanta earlier said that the Prime Minister would likely take stock of the various state government flagship schemes. The state government would present department-wise work status of different projects.

The Prime Minister will leave for Agartala on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's Chief Minister-elect Manik Saha in Tripura. Modi is set to return to Delhi after the programme.

--IANS

tdr/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 21:24 IST

