Telangana govt's schemes aim to promote women empowerment: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said his government is implementing a slew of welfare schemes and development programmes aiming to uplift women, empower them and enhance their dignity.

The Chief Minister, who extended greetings to all women for 'International Women's Day,' said is emerging as the women welfare state through the implementation of welfare and development programmes aiming for the advancement and empowerment of women during the nine-year regime, according to a release from the CMO.

The women community is honoured suitably by announcing a special holiday for women employees in the government on women's day, he said.

Rao, also known as KCR, said the state government is safeguarding the girl child from the stage of growing in the mother's womb by implementing significant schemes from their birth, health, protection, welfare, education, marriage, development and empowerment of the child.

The Chief Minister said the effective action plan which has been implemented by the government for the all-round development of women has set an example for the country.

Under the "KCR Kit" scheme for the welfare of pregnant women and infants, the beneficiaries receive a sum of Rs 12,000. As an incentive for giving birth to a girl child, the state government is providing Rs 13,000 to the mother. So far, 13,90,639 beneficiaries received the scheme benefit and the expenditure incurred on the scheme is Rs 1,261.67 crore, the release said.

Under the "KCR Nutrition Kit" scheme, which has been launched with the aim of providing nutrition and prevention of anemia in pregnant women, nutritional kits are provided to pregnant women in installments.

The state government is implementing Arogya Lakshmi Scheme through 35,700 Anganwadi centres with the aim of providing complete nutrition to pregnant women, infants and children under six years of age.

Till date, the government has paid Rs 1,430 crore as pension to 1,52,050 single women in the state through Aasara Pension Scheme.

For women and children, who lost hope in their life and were facing problems, the state government is providing assistance and rehabilitation through police, health department, government legal services, counselling, through Bharosa centers, the release said and also referred on the establishment of the "She Team."



He also mentioned the Kalyanalakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme, and further said the government is distributing "Bathukamma" sarees to women from below poverty line families every year for Bathukamma festival.

Aspiring women entrepreneurs are being mentored through "We Hub" for financial capital assistance, strategy and development, the release said, adding houses are being allotted in the name of poor women in the double bedroom house (2BHK) project.

On the occasion of Women's Day, the government is providing interest-free loans of more than Rs 750 crore to women self-help groups in villages and urban areas, the release added.

