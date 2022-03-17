PM speaks with South Korean president-elect, leaders vow to deepen ties

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday with the two leaders agreeing to further broaden and deepen the India-Korea special strategic partnership, especially in the present global context.
Prime Minister Modi congratulated Yoon on his victory in the recent presidential elections of South Korea, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
The leaders agreed on the importance of further broadening and deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership, especially in the present global context, it said.
Modi and Yoon discussed various sectors that offer potential for accelerated bilateral cooperation, and agreed to work together to this end.
The leaders also emphasised their desire to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea next year, the statement said.
Prime Minister Modi invited Yoon to visit India at his earliest convenience, it said.
Yoon, a former top prosecutor, has been elected South Korea's president to replace outgoing Moon Jae-in.
