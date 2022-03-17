Majority in G-23 are not averse to Sonia Gandh's leadership

-
ALSO READ
Cannot imprison my thoughts: Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi
Indian Cine Workers Association urges PM to ban 'Why I Killed Gandhi' movie
Congress dissenters to hold dinner meeting at Kapil Sibal's residence today
Cong slams govt over rising fuel prices, Rahul Gandhi alleges 'tax dacoity'
Sonia Gandhi slams 'blatantly misogynist' question in CBSE exam
-
After issuing a statement on "collective" and "inclusive" leadership, Congress dissenters in the group have stated that they are not averse to Sonia Gandhi's leadership but removal of those responsible for party's loss is a must.
This is contrary to what Kapil Sibal had said about Gandhis stepping aside. Many have called it his personal view. The statement issued on Wednesday by the group does not mention removal of the Gandhi family which indicates that both the parties want an amicable solution to the problem. Vivek Tankha said: "This is not rebellion. The group wants that Congress organisation should be revamped and there should be accountability of the people involved in election process".
Congress dissenters, or the 'G-23' group seeking a sweeping overhaul in the party's functioning, met on Wednesday. After the meeting, the group issued a statement, which read: "We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all level... in order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that the Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative in 2024."
Some more leaders, including Mani Shankar Aiyar, Patiala MP and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur and Shankarsinh Vaghela joined in apart from original group.
Vaghela has been in the Congress in the past but his present status is not clear.
The Congress president on Tuesday removed state chiefs of five states and after which loyalists started targetting the dissenters.
But on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi again appointed Ajay Maken to find out reason for poll losses in Punjab much to the discomfort of the dissenters and Punjab MPs who had criticised Maken, Sunil Jakhar and Navjot Singh Sidhu during a meeting with her.
The meeting was held to devise the further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi's leadership. The group has already reached out to the like-minded leaders within the Congress.
On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls. She was also authorised to undertake "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes.
"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it said.
--IANS
miz/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU