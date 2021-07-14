SC takes cognisance of UP govt's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra'

-
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took cognisance of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra' in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman issued a notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.
The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has cancelled the 'Kanwar Yatra' in view of a possible third wave.
