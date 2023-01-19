PM to launch infra projects worth over Rs 10,800 cr in poll-bound Karnataka

Prime Minister will visit Karnataka's northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi on Thursday to lay foundation stone and inaugurate a bevy of development projects valued at over Rs 10,800 crores.

This will be the second such visit by the Prime Minister to this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive road show.

According to an official release, at around 12 noon, in Kodekal, Yadgiri district, the PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project. Later, at around 2:15 PM, Modi will arrive in Malkhed (once the capital city of the Rashtrakuta dynasty) in Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages and also lay the foundation stone for a National Highway project.

Kalaburagi is the hometown of Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge and also the constituency he had represented earlier.

The visit also gains significance, as the ruling prepares for assembly polls in and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of total 224 seats which will go for polls by May.

Aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, Modi will lay the foundation stone for Yadgiri multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission at Kodekal in Yadgiri District, also a Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme.

The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.

Later, he will also lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C. This 6-lane Greenfield road project is part of Surat Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of about Rs 2,000 crore.

Further pointing out that about 1,475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as New Revenue villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura, the release said, at Malkhed village of Sedam Taluka of Kalaburagi district, the Prime Minister will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, largely belonging to the marginalised and vulnerable communities under the SC, ST and OBC categories, from these newly declared revenue villages.

During the programme, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C. This 6-lane Greenfield road project is also part of Surat Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than Rs 2,100 crore.

The PM after finishing with his engagements in will leave for Mumbai.

