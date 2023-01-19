JUST IN
Business Standard

11 G20 meetings to be held in Uttar Pradesh between February 13-15

Under its Presidency, India is expected to hold more than 200 meetings at various levels in the run-up to the G20 Summit

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | G20  | Yogi Adityanath

IANS  |  Lucknow 

India's G20 presidency
India's G20 presidency

Eleven meetings related to the G20 will be held in various cities of Uttar Pradesh between February 13 and 15.

Varanasi will organise six, Agra three, Lucknow one and Greater Noida one.

Under its Presidency, India is expected to hold more than 200 meetings at various levels in the run-up to the G20 Summit.

The participation of representatives of about 40 countries and international organizations is expected in each of these meetings to be organised by the union ministry of foreign affairs till November 3, 2023.

The first G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under India's presidency will take place in Pune on January 16-17.

Suryapal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, said: "The nodal department of the government of India for the meeting to be held in Lucknow is the ministry of electronics and information technology. The meeting to be held in Lucknow is related to the working group, which is the 1st Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting.

"The stress would be on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. We will show our technical competence and expertise in this area as top officials of G20 countries would be in Lucknow to discuss digital economy."

Students and professors of Lucknow University, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (Lucknow), Harcourt Butler Technical University (Kanpur, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (Gorakhpur), Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (Lucknow) and Bundelkhand University (Jhansi) will participate in the Lucknow session of G20.

They will showcase research and technology enhancement in the field of AI and robotics.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 09:33 IST

