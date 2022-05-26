PM to lay foundation stones for redevelopment of 5 railway stations in TN

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin bests critics after one year
I'm racing against time to make development possible for all: TN CM Stalin
TN CM lashes out at Centre on NEET, calls for all-party meet on Jan 8
Be cautious of attempts to divide Tamils over caste, religion: Stalin
Omicron scare: TN doctors want edu institutions to shift to online mode
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.
Redevelopment of the Railway stations project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. The project has been undertaken with a view to enhancing the convenience and comfort of the passengers through modern amenities.
Besides this, PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the 'Light House Project -- Chennai' and built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.
PM will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai.
The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will boost tourism in the region while the 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a cost of over Rs 590 crore, will boost suburban connection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU