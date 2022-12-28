JUST IN
CERC retains ceiling of Rs 12/unit on electricity on spot power exchanges
Use of unapproved fuels, coal in NCR industries will shut down post-Jan 1
WB's 1st Vande Bharat to cut travel time between Howrah, NJP by 3 hours
Facebook friend spikes drink, steals jewellery and mobile from Thane man
Kerala to end energy-intensive irrigation practices, says Agri Minister
New Delhi Municipal Council make arrangements in run-up to G20 Summit
Odisha prepared to handle Covid-19 resurgence, says health minister
DoT discusses fall in service quality issues, measures needed with telcos
Ex-servicemen body praises PM Modi for pension revision under OROP
Airtel plans to invest additional Rs 27-28,000 crore with focus on 5G
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Use of unapproved fuels, coal in NCR industries will shut down post-Jan 1
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CERC retains ceiling of Rs 12/unit on electricity on spot power exchanges

India's power regulator retained a price cap of 12 rupees ($0.1450) per unit on electricity traded on its spot power exchanges ahead of expected record energy demand in the coming summer months

Topics
CERC | electricity

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

The latest amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003 seek to abolish power
Representative Image

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's power regulator on Wednesday retained a price cap of 12 rupees ($0.1450) per unit on electricity traded on its spot power exchanges ahead of expected record energy demand in the coming summer months.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) issued the order on Wednesday for extended retention of the ceiling "until further orders", citing consumer interests. The move could effectively keep costlier imported coal and gas-based power generation out of the spot market.

The CERC had lowered the price ceiling on power exchanges in April, from 20 rupees a unit, in light of desperate buying by state electricity companies to meet surging summer demand.

The order was extended twice and was to expire on Dec. 31. The Indian Energy Exchange and unlisted PXIL are the two main power exchanges in India.

"Energy requirement and peak demand remained higher in 2022-23 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming months," the CERC order said, adding that peak hour demand for 2023-24 is projected to be 230 GW, against 215 GW so far in 2022-23.

Industry sources expect the cap to remain in place indefinitely because there will be a separate market segment without a price cap. That new segment on the country's power markets would include costlier electricity from imported gas and coal-based power stations.

($1 = 82.7650 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by David Goodman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CERC

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 22:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU