Poet Rahat Indori admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Renowned poet Rahat Indori on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 70-year-old lyricist shared the information on Twitter today and explained that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms. He has been admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh.
The celebrated poet also assured his fans that he will keep them updated about his health condition through the social media platforms Twitter and Facebook.
Rahat Indori is a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs. He has written the songs for the movies 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Murder', and others.
