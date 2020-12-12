Polling underway for Goa's 48 Zilla Panchayat seats; BJP, AAP in contest

-
ALSO READ
UP's three-tier panchayat elections a semi-final for Yogi Adityanath
Rajasthan: Ruling Congress loses to BJP in Panchayat, Zila Parishad polls
LIVE: Will oppose UP ordinance on conversions, says Akhilesh Yadav
Haryana govt may not conduct Panchyat elections due to Covid-19: Dushyant
In pictures: Things to know about the cleanest nagar panchayat in India
-
Polling for 48 Zilla Panchayat
(ZP) constituencies in Goa began at 8 am on Saturday.
Voters could be seen queuing up at the polling booths across the state as soon as the process began.
A total of 7,91,814 voters are eligible to cast their vote during the election that will decide the fate of 200 candidates in 48 out of the total 50 ZP constituencies in the state.
In one of the constituencies, the election has been countermanded due to death of a candidate, while in another a BJP candidate has got elected unopposed.
"Early voters came out in large numbers and they queued up before polling stations right from 8 am to exercise their franchise," a senior police official said.
BJP, Congress and AAP have officially fielded their panels for the elections being fought on party symbols.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU