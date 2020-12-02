Positivity rate dropping rapidly, should go below 5% in next few days: Jain

-
The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital is falling rapidly and it should drop to below 5 percent in the next few days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.
Interacting with reporters, he also reiterated that if a vaccine is successfully made, the entire people of Delhi should get it once it is received from the Centre.
He was responding to the Union Health Secretary's statement on Tuesday that the central government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country.
Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said.
These fresh cases came out of the record 78,949 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,370 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate dropped to five percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.
Eighty-two more fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,342.
The positivity is falling rapidly which is satisfactory, and it should drop to below five percent level in the next few days, Jain said.
Asked if any COVID-19 tests were being conducted on protesting farmers, he said, The farmers are agitating at border areas outside Delhi, so we have just set up some medical aid facilities at Tigri and Singhu border areas, not testing facilities.
On COVID facilities in Delhi hospitals, he said that about 1,600 ICU beds are available and more than 1,100 dedicated beds are still vacant.
