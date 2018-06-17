Delhi Metro shuts 5 stations as AAP plans march to PM's residence at 4 PM

Metro will keep five stations in the heart of shut on Sunday as the Party (AAP) is set to march to Narendra Modi's residence.

As advised by police, the Metro Rail Corp first closed entry and exit at station from 12 noon. The Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Janpath stations were also shut from 2 p.m.

The interchange service will, however, be available at the station.

along with his cabinet colleagues has been camping at Anil Baijal's house for almost a week to demand that Baijal issue a directive to civil servants who the says are on de facto strike.

Not getting any response from the Lt. Governor, the AAP announced a march to Modi's residence at 7, starting from Mandi House at 4 pm. on Sunday.