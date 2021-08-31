Pranab Mukherjee made remarkable contributions to nation's progress: PM

-
ALSO READ
The schizophrenic BJP government
Retrospective tax was indefensible; burying it shows pragmatism
Day after Sushmita quit, Sonia appoints Netta D'Souza as acting chief
Mamata Banerjee moves SC on filing of affidavits in Narada sting case
Mamata moots panel of leaders to decide on programmes to fight BJP
-
Hailing Pranab Mukherjee as a visionary and statesman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that during the former president's outstanding public life, his administrative skills and acumen always shone through various responsibilities that he shouldered.
In a message that was read out at the first Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture on Tuesday to mark the first death anniversary of the former president, Modi said that blessed with unparalleled intellectual capabilities, Bharat Ratna Mukherjee made remarkable contributions to the nation's progress.
"A visionary and a statesman. Shri Pranab Mukherjee was widely respected and admired across the political spectrum. A distinguished Parliamentarian, his speeches and interventions were of the finest quality, reflecting his grasp over a range of diverse issues," the prime minister said in his message.
During his outstanding public life, spanning over decades, his administrative skills and acumen always shone through various responsibilities that he shouldered, Modi said.
As the President of India, Mukherjee upheld the highest traditions, further strengthening the democratic fabric of our nation, he said.
Modi noted that Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to people.
"I was blessed to have always got guidance and support of Pranab da. I vividly remember his insightful counsel on many policy matters," he said.
As the nation is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, it is only apt to recall Mukherjee's reverence for the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution, the prime minister said.
Noting that the first annual Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture was being organised by Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation, Modi wished success for the initiative.
In her remarks delivered virtually at the first annual Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled that as a young MP, Mukherjee took a bold initiative in Bangladesh's support and tabled a motion in Rajya Sabha in June 1971 for the recognition of the country.
The death of Shri Pranab Mukherjee has created a vacuum in the intellectual as well as the political arena of the subcontinent. He would be remembered as an inspiration for coming generations of the region," Hasina said.
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said that while he cherishes the many meetings with Mukherjee, he feels the absence of the Indian leader's wisdom, wise counsel and support which he was fortunate to receive.
Shri Mukherjee contributed greatly in further strengthening the excellent relations between Bhutan and India. He had a long and close association with my father, the 4th King and they developed a close bond of friendship," Wangchuck said.
My father and I will always remember Shri Pranab Mukherjee with affection and respect as a warm human being, a wise statesman and a very good friend of Bhutan," he said.
Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017. As a senior leader of the Congress, he also held several ministerial portfolios in the government of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU