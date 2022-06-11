Precautionary measures being taken in state to maintain law, order: Bommai

-
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday held a high-level meeting with top police officials against the backdrop of violent protests in
Uttar Pradesh and national capital over "controversial" remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by two now-suspended BJP leaders.
Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi, Bommai said that presently the situation is peaceful in the state. The police have been instructed to deploy the forces in sensitive areas. The deployment of KSRP contingents is already on. "I have spoken to Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad and the SP of Dharwad to take appropriate measures."
Police Inspectors of all the police stations have been instructed to interact with community leaders of their respective areas to maintain peace and harmony, he said.
He further stated that experts would be asked to formulate more stringent laws to deal with those who indulge in acid attacks, CM Bommai said.
Responding to a question on another acid attack case in Bengaluru, he said: "It is very unfortunate. We are mulling to further strengthen the existing laws to deal with those who indulge in acid attacks. We will come out with tough laws to deal with them in the coming days."
