Modi-Shah laud Bommai after BJP wins 3 RS seats, hail his strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday for the BJP winning three Rajya Sabha seats in the biennial elections to four seats on Friday.
Modi hailed the Chief Minister for his political strategy and acumen which played a major role in BJP winning three seats in the Rajya Sabha election, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.
"Modi called Bommai over phone immediately after the results were declared and congratulated the Chief Minister for his role in the victory," the statement read.
"Your efforts were precious in getting three members elected from BJP to the Rajya Sabha. This contribution from Karnataka would inspire further good work," the statement quoted Modi as saying in appreciation of Bommai.
The statement said the BJP National President JP Nadda too dialled Bommai and congratulated the Chief Minister. "Your hard work has paid. Your strategies have proved successful," Nadda said.
Bommai also received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well expressing his happiness at the victory of three BJP candidates as the party state leadership ensured the victory of its third candidate overcoming a tough political challenge in the numbers game.
"This is a big gift from Karnataka to raise the party's strength in Rajya Sabha," Shah told Bommai while lauding his efforts.
In the polls held on Friday, the party succeeded in winning three out of four seats. The three winning candidates are Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kannada film actor-turned-politician Jaggesh and Lahar Singh Siroya, who is considered close to BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
Congress candidate Jairam Ramesh too emerged victorious.
The JD(S) and the Congress, which had fielded D Kupendra Reddy and Mansoor Ali Khan as the fourth candidates respectively, lost to Siroya.
The JD(S) party's prospects were marred by Congress party, which fielded Khan. To make further dent to its ambition, two JD(S) MLAs cross voted one in favour of the Congress and the other suspected to have voted for the BJP.
