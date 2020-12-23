Preparations underway at coronavirus vaccine storage centre in Patna

-
Preparations are underway at vaccine storage centre in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital to handle and store COVID-19 vaccines.
"Around 35 lakh vials can be stored at the centre. This is a large storage centre. The vaccine when arrived will be stored in the walk-in coolers," said Dr Vinod Kr Singh, NMCH Superintendent.
"Vaccines will be transported to different districts from here. We already have a developed system here and we are further preparing for the storage of COVID-19 vaccine. All systems are operational beforehand," he added.
Various other states are also gearing up for the storage of COVID-19 vaccine on its arrival.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that India may begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 from January and the government's first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
According to the Health Ministry, there are nine COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different phases of clinical trials in India -- six are under clinical trials and three in the pre-clinical phase.
