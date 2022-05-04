President Kovind calls for promotion, growth of Bodo language, literature

-
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Sarma to attend Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar
Honoured to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind: Assam CM Himanta Biswa
A united India can tackle any challenge: President Ram Nath Kovind
Those not willing to get Covid vaccine can stay at home: Assam CM Sarma
Assam, Arunachal to conduct ground level survey of border areas: Himanta
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday urged the Assam government to make all possible efforts for the promotion and growth of Bodo language and literature.
Addressing the 61st annual conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) here, he said it has played a significant role in ensuring that Bodo is included as a medium of education in both school and higher educational institutions.
Kovind also recalled former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's contribution in ensuring that Bodo was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in 2004.
Bodo has been declared as the official language of the state and the "protection and promotion of a language is the responsibility of both the society and the government. I urge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make all possible efforts in this direction," the president said.
He asserted that peace and harmony along with development initiatives taken by the central and Assam government has led to the setting up of more educational institutions in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
Kovind arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the northeast.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU