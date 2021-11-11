President Kovind, PM Modi attend 51st Conference of Governors, LGs

President and Prime Minister on Thursday attended the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the capital.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the Conference.

As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, this will be the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)