President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary.

Narendra Modi | Droupadi Murmu | Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday.

They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee's memorial, here.

They also attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the BJP stalwart who was crucial to the party's rise to power in the second half of the 1990s as his amiable personality and cross-party relations brought it many allies and helped it form a winning coalition.

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age.

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 08:48 IST

