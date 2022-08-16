JUST IN
UP Bar Council stays suspension of Mathura Bar Association prez, secretary

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh stayed the suspension of the president and secretary of Bar Association of Mathura from practising in court for one year for professional misconduct, an official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura (UP) 

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has stayed the suspension of the president and secretary of Bar Association of Mathura from practising in court for one year for professional misconduct, an official said on Monday.

The suspension order of association president Ajit Teharia and secretary Satyendra Kumar Parihar has been stayed by Bar Council president Madhu Sudan Tripathi," Sarvesh Kumar Sharma, vice president, Bar Association of Mathura said.

He said a two-member panel has been set up to look into the charges against Teharia and Parihar. Former Bar council chief Arun Kumar Tripathi and former co-president Shiv Kishor Gaur will be part of the panel.

The move comes after the two office-bearers of the association -- Teharia and Parihar -- on Sunday sent a letter to the Bar Council, alleging that their side of the story was not heard before ordering their suspension.

It was also claimed that complainant Siddharth Chaturvedi is a registered advocate of Bar Council of Delhi and that he has no right to meddle with the internal affairs of the Bar Association of Mathura.

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 06:53 IST

