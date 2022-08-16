PM's speech inspires to contribute to making of Golden India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the Red Fort on as marvellous and said that it inspires every Indian to contribute in the making of a "Golden India".

In a series of tweets, Shah said, "PM Modi gave a wonderful speech from the Red Fort. It inspires every Indian to contribute towards the making of a Golden India. Modiji called on citizens to work with determination for the prosperity of the country and unitedly face challenges that hinder development."

The Union Home Minister said, "Speaking from the Red Fort, Prime Minister called on countrymen to make five pledges during the period of Azadi Ka Amrit Kal - a developed India, freedom from every trace of slavery, pride in our heritage, unity and solidarity and fulfilling duties as citizens. Let us all contribute in making India of freedom fighters' dreams for the next 25 years."

Shah said reiterating his commitment towards women's empowerment, the Prime Minister said it is women's power that will take the Nation to new heights in the next 25 years, therefore we must pledge to show respect towards women by ridding society of distortions that humiliate women.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said every Indian must listen to this inspiring speech of the Prime Minister, which echoed the spirit and resolves to build a self-reliant India and the principle of the nation first.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday in his speech on Monday took aim at the twin evils of nepotism and corruption and sought the people's cooperation to fight them.

The prime minister said that the country needs to shift its mentality from "Bhai-Bhatijawad" and Parivaarwad (nepotism) and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it.

Modi called for unity among people while pointing out that sometimes the country's talent is restricted by its language barriers, and urged countrymen to be proud of every language. "Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers.

"This is an example of Imperialism. We need to be proud of every language in our country. When we are connected to our roots, then only can we fly high; and when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world," asserted the Prime Minister in his address to the nation today.

Prime Minister said that natural farming will give new strength to India. "There are multiple employment opportunities opened with the creation of Green Jobs," he said.

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan - as we celebrate 75 years, we need to follow this mantra that was given to us by Lal Bahadur Shastri and later tweaked by Atal Bihari Vajpayee," the PM said.

Meanwhile, people enthusiastically participated part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgment of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Central Government and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.

