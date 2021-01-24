President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on eve of 72nd Republic Day

-
ALSO READ
President Kovind donates Rs 5,01,000 for Ram temple in UP's Ayodhya
India will remain grateful to courageous soldiers: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind extends Onam greetings to the nation
President Ram Nath Kovind extends New Year greetings to the country
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 75; VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi greet him
-
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Monday on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, according to an official communique.
The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.
"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan," said the statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its respective regional networks, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU