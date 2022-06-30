Presidential election: Droupadi Murmu to campaign in UP on July 8

-
ALSO READ
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
BSP extends support to the BJP-led NDA's Prez candidate Droupadi Murmu
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
Murmu leaves for Delhi, seeks cooperation from all for presidential polls
Odisha's Droupadi Murmu: From civil servant to presidential nominee
-
NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit Lucknow on July 8 to muster electoral support from the country's largest state.
According to sources, Draupadi Murmu will meet the MLAs and MPs of BJP as well as allies here. Apart from this, she will also seek support from non-BJP parties.
Being the largest province of the country, Uttar Pradesh will play a key role in the presidential election.
The value of one vote of an MLA is 208 and that of one MP is 700. The value of votes of 273 MLAs of the BJP and its allies and 66 Lok Sabha and 25 Rajya Sabha MPs is about 1.21 lakhs.
Uttar Pradesh, therefore, has 14.88 per cent of the total votes of 10,86,431 people's representatives across the country.
Former Jharkhand Governor and tribal leader Draupadi Murmu has been nominated by the NDA. The opposition has nominated Yashwant Sinha, ex-Trinamool leader and former Union Minister.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU