Prez Murmu says Google CEO Sundar Pichai symbol of Indian talent, wisdom

-
ALSO READ
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences wins UNESCO's Int'l Literacy Prize
Google CEO Pichai visits Indian Embassy in US, meets envoy Taranjit Sandhu
Sundar Pichai wishes India on Independence Day with Google Doodle
Google logs highest selling week ever for Pixel smartphones: Sundar Pichai
India is a part of me, says Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
-
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday described the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom, and asked him to work for universal digital literacy in India.
Pichai had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
"CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President described Shri Pichai, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom and urged him to work for universal digital literacy in India," the president's secretariat tweeted along with the pictures of the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 21:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU