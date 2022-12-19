JUST IN
Prez Murmu says Google CEO Sundar Pichai symbol of Indian talent, wisdom

President Droupadi Murmu also asked Sundar Pichai to work for universal digital literacy in India

Topics
President of India | Sundar Pichai

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday described the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom, and asked him to work for universal digital literacy in India.

Pichai had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President described Shri Pichai, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom and urged him to work for universal digital literacy in India," the president's secretariat tweeted along with the pictures of the meeting.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 21:33 IST

