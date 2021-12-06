Prices of food, daily necessities estimated to be spiking in North Korea

-
ALSO READ
US special envoy hopes North Korea responds positively on talks offer
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to be ready for confrontation with US
North Korea calls for 'glorification' of leader Kim Jong-un's era
Seoul monitoring possibility of N Korea's event marking 2017 ICBM launch
Global intrigue: What Kim Jong's $12,000 Swiss watch says about his health
-
The cost of groceries and daily necessities in North Korea is estimated to be rapidly increasing in the face of a prolonged border lockdown to stave off the Covid-19 pandemic, the Unification Ministry in Seoul said on Monday.
The North has imposed a strict border control since last year, which is believed to have taken a toll on its economy already hit by crippling sanctions, reports Yonhap News Agency.
"North Korea is experiencing chronic food shortages with around 1 million tons of foods falling short every year," Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told a press briefing.
"As the coronavirus-driven border lockdown has prolonged, it is likely to be having difficulties in securing necessary foods from abroad."
The North was seen preparing to reopen its land border with China, with South Korea's spy agency estimating its cross-border rail services could resume as early as in November.
But the spread of the omicron variant is apparently delaying the reclusive regime's planned border reopening.
"Though we do have limits in having access to accurate information, the government's estimation is that the volatility of foods and necessities prices is growing (in North Korea) and some items are witnessing a rapid price hike," Lee said.
Yet, referring to experts' assessments the North's crop output could improve this year due to better weather conditions, she said the government will continue monitoring its situation in line with a review on the need for a humanitarian cooperation.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU