Prime accused Sunil Mohan, 9 others arrested in Tripura lynching case

Nine persons, including prime accused Sunil Mohan Tripura, have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a man for campaigning against rumour-mongering on child-lifting in Tripura, the police said on Friday.

While Sunil Mohan was arrested on Thursday from Sabroom in South district, another accused Hiren was held from the student hostel of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College of Belonia sub-division of the same district early Friday, IG (Law and Order) K V Sreejesh told PTI.

"We have got the video footage of the killing of He was held on the basis of the footage and complaints. We have found from the footage that all the accused were involved in the killing," he said.

Seven persons have been arrested earlier.

Four police personnel including one Assistant Sub-inspector of police and two personnel of the State Rifles (TSR) have already been suspended in this connection.

(33), a resident of the Sabroom sub-division of South Tripura district, was lynched by a mob on June 28 last, when he was returning from Kalacherra village after campaigning against the in the state.

He was hired by the state Information and culture department.

A woman and a hawker were also beaten to death on the suspicion of being child-lifters in separate incidents in the state on the same day.