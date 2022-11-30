Probe into Vizhinjam violence not reached stage to link with extremists

The on Wednesday said that investigation has not reached a stage to suggest involvement of any extremist groups in the recent incidents of violence at Vizhinjam here.

Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG R Nishanthini, who has been appointed as a special officer in charge of security arrangement and law and order in the area, also said the police was going to take stringent and legal action against those accused in the 163 cases lodged till now in connection with the anti-seaport protests and violence.

Speaking to reporters here, the senior officer also said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was not part of her meeting with officers in connection with the protests and violence at Vizhinjam, and that she cannot say whether it has sought any details or information from the .

On being asked why no one has been arrested yet in connection with the attack on the Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, the officer said that the investigative process was going on and they were identifying those involved.

Thereafter, stringent action in accordance with the law would be taken, she said.

Regarding queries on whether there was involvement of any extremist groups in the recent incidents of violence at Vizhinjam, Nishanthini said: "Presently, we cannot say that. We have not reached that stage."



She also said that no permission has been given to an organisation called 'Hindu Aikya Vedi' to carry out a march to Vizhinjam and if they still do so, blocking points have been set up at various places in anticipation of that.

"They will not be allowed to reach Vizhinjam," she said and added that requisite force, of around 750 personnel, has been arranged and would be deployed to block progress of the march.

Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam and other coastal areas have been protesting for more than four months against the under-construction seaport, and also led to violence on November 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' reported that according to certain intelligence reports there was a conspiracy by a nine-member group to derail the seaport project.

It also reported that there were suspicions regarding financial transactions of these nine persons.

Besides that, it was also reported that the alleged conspirators, which also included organisations with extreme left ideology, misled the fisherfolk into agitating against the project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)