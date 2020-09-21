Puducherry coronavirus update: 273 new cases reported, toll up at 467

logged 273 fresh



COVID-19 cases on Monday pushing the overall tally in the union territory to 23,191.

Nine more people including three women succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a virtual press conference.

He said that the 273 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,783 samples.

The overall tally of infections stood at 23,191 (after transfer of five cases to Tamil Nadu), he added.

As many as 1,40,107 samples have been tested so far and it was found that 1,11,514 samples out of them were negative. Result of examination of remaining specimens was awaited, the Minister said.

Rao said that the fatality rate was 2.01 per cent as of Monday while the recovery rate was 77.9 per cent.

A total of 509 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours.

Rao said that as of now cumulatively there were 23,191 cases while 4,659 were active and 18,065 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

The number of fatalities stood at 467.

The nine persons who died of infection were in the age group ranging between 52 and 75 years and most of them had comorbidities particularly diabetes.

The Health Minister said testing of samples had been intensified.

He appealed to people to strictly adhere to safety norms so that the spread of the virus could be "drastically curtailed.

