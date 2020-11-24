Puducherry coronavirus update: 52 new Covid-19 cases, tally touches 36,769

-
Puducherry registered 52 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the aggregate to 36,769, while no death due to the infection was reported for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.
The new cases were detected at the end of examination of 4,236 samples.
Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 39 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 96.88 percent respectively.
There were 539 active cases while 35,621 patients recovered and were discharged so far from health facilities.
The toll in the union territory remained 609 as no fresh fatalities were reported today.
The Director said 3.87 lakh samples were tested so far and 3.46 lakh out of them were found to be negative.
Puducherry region accounted for 20 out of the 52 new cases identified today while Karaikal had six, Yanam two and Mahe region accounted for 24 cases.
