Puducherry reports 125 fresh Covid-19 cases, one additional fatality

added 125 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 35,550 while one death pushed the toll close to 600, a top Health department official said on Thursday.

The new cases were detected at the end of the examination of 4,110 samplesduring last 24 hours ending 10 AM, raising the overall tally to 35,550 after transfer of four cases to Tamil Nadu, the Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

One person hailing from the region succumbed due to Covid pneumonia, taking the toll to 598.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the three outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The Health department Director said that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 93.17 per cent respectively.

Of the 3.25 lakh samples tested so far, 2.86 lakh were found to be negative and the result of the examination of the remaining specimens was awaited.

He said 420 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,829 are active cases while 33,123 patients have been treated and discharged so far.

The region accounted for 98 of the 125 fresh cases while Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam reported nine new infections each.

