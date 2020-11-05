Puducherry reports 125 fresh Covid-19 cases, one additional fatality

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry coronavirus update: 158 fresh Covid cases, overall tally rises
Puducherry reports 291 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths push toll to 228
Puducherry adds 543 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths take toll to 448
Puducherry reports 292 new Covid-19 cases, 11 fresh virus-related deaths
Puducherry reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 690
-
The union territory of
Puducherry added 125 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 35,550 while one death pushed the toll close to 600, a top Health department official said on Thursday.
The new coronavirus cases were detected at the end of the examination of 4,110 samplesduring last 24 hours ending 10 AM, raising the overall tally to 35,550 after transfer of four cases to Tamil Nadu, the Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
One person hailing from the Puducherry region succumbed due to Covid pneumonia, taking the toll to 598.
No fresh fatality was reported from any of the three outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.
The Health department Director said that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 93.17 per cent respectively.
Of the 3.25 lakh samples tested so far, 2.86 lakh were found to be negative and the result of the examination of the remaining specimens was awaited.
He said 420 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
As many as 1,829 are active cases while 33,123 patients have been treated and discharged so far.
The Puducherry region accounted for 98 of the 125 fresh cases while Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam reported nine new infections each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU