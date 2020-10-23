Puducherry coronavirus update: 158 fresh Covid cases, overall tally rises

-
Puducherry registered 158 fresh coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 33,986, a top Health department official said on Friday.
The new cases in the last 24 hours were identified at the end of the examination of 3,784 samples, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
The overall tally of infections rose to 33,986 (after transfer of four cases to Tamil Nadu).
While the Puducherry region accounted for 95 new cases, Mahe reported 36, followed by Karaikal (18) and Yanam (nine).
He said that two people including a 47-year old woman succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 584.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.72 per cent and 86.59 per cent respectively.
The Health department Director said that 2.82 lakh samples had been tested so far and it was found that 2.44 lakh out of them were negative.
The result of the examination of remaining samples was awaited.
He said 216 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.
Mohan Kumar said the two patients who died had complaints of Covid pneumonia.
He said of the 33,986 cases overall, as many as 3,975 were active while 29,427 had been treated and discharged so far.
