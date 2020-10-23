JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

DATA STORY: After two months, India's active case count drops below 700,000 mark
Business Standard

Puducherry coronavirus update: 158 fresh Covid cases, overall tally rises

Puducherry registered 158 fresh coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 33,986, a top Health department official said

Topics
Coronavirus | Puducherry Assembly | Puducherry

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Puducherry registered 158 fresh coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 33,986, a top Health department official said on Friday.

The new cases in the last 24 hours were identified at the end of the examination of 3,784 samples, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The overall tally of infections rose to 33,986 (after transfer of four cases to Tamil Nadu).

While the Puducherry region accounted for 95 new cases, Mahe reported 36, followed by Karaikal (18) and Yanam (nine).

He said that two people including a 47-year old woman succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 584.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.72 per cent and 86.59 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said that 2.82 lakh samples had been tested so far and it was found that 2.44 lakh out of them were negative.

The result of the examination of remaining samples was awaited.

He said 216 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

Mohan Kumar said the two patients who died had complaints of Covid pneumonia.

He said of the 33,986 cases overall, as many as 3,975 were active while 29,427 had been treated and discharged so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 23 2020. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU