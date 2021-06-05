Pune coronavirus update: 1,555 cases reported; easing of norms from Monday

city was on Saturday placed in



category 3 of the Maharashtra government's five level plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions from June 7 based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds, officials said.

The city's positivity rate stands at 6.11 per cent while the bed occupancy is 27.47 per cent, officials added.

district on Saturday recorded 1,555 COVID-19 cased and 45 deaths.

city recorded 380 cases on Saturday, while Pimpri Chinchwad, the district's second biggest civic corporation, saw 224 cases. The addition in the rural and cantonment areas was 951, officials said.

As per an order issued by Pune Municipal Corporation, from June 7, hotels, restaurants, bars, and food courts have been allowed to function with 50 percent seating capacity on weekdays till 4 pm, while all shops can remain open till 4pm.

Shops selling essential items will be allowed to operate on all days, and those dealing in non-essential items will operate only on weekdays.

The order, to come into force from Monday, said gardens, public grounds will remain open from 5 am to 9 am, and gyms, salons, beauty parlours etc can operate with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm, though they cannot use air conditioners.

PMPML, Pune city's public transport system, will operate buses with 50 per cent seating, the order said.

While social, religious and entertainment programmes can be held with 50 percent seating capacity till 4 pm, marriages and funerals can have a maximum of 50 and 20 people respectively.

It added that people will not be allowed to move around after 5pm without a valid reason.

Similar relaxation has been given in Pimpri Chinchwad as well where the positivity rate is 5.8 per cent, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)