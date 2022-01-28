Pune district reports 8,094 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 deaths

Maharashtra's district recorded 8,094 new infections on Thursday, taking the overall count to 13,81,521 amid indications that cases were plateauing, health department officials said.

With 11 coronavirus-linked deaths registered in the district in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 19,417, an official said. The positivity rate stood at 27 per cent. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. "Of the total cases, 4,136 were reported in city and 2,386 in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township, while rural and cantonment areas accounted for 1,572 cases," said the official. There are 2,808 patients in institutional care and another 82,821 in home isolation, he said. Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer, said it was estimated that the peak will be seen at the end of the month, but the daily caseload is already coming down. "Though cases are seen plateauing in the district, we have to wait and watch for the next few days," he said. The western district on Wednesday had recorded 11,358 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths linked to the viral infection.

