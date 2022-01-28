Coronavirus pandemic: Two more deaths in Noida, toll rises to 475

-
ALSO READ
Noida's active Covid-19 cases cross 100-mark after 38 new infections
Noida's active Covid-19 caseload reaches 99, highest in Uttar Pradesh
Stocks up, dollar squeezed as inflation pulls forward rate hike bets
Sebi tweaks client level position limits for currency derivative contracts
Rajastha's active Covid cases cross 700, Jaipur emerges as hotspot
-
With two more fatalities, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 475, official data showed on Thursday.
The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 506 new positive cases of coronavirus since Wednesday. The active cases surged to 4,529, according to the state health department's data for a 24-hour period.
As many as 1,176 recoveries were also logged during the period, the data showed.
Adjoining Ghaziabad recorded one death, 563 new cases and 1,258 recoveries during the period, it showed.
So far, Ghaziabad has logged 469 deaths related to the pandemic, according to the official figures.
Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 8,901 new cases, which pushed its active caseload to 72,393, while the state's death toll rose to 23,125 with 20 more fatalities since Wednesday, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU