Covid-19 pandemic: 10 more deaths in Punjab and 6,481 cases

Ten more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday, while 6,481 fresh cases pushed the tally to 6,36,243, a medical bulletin stated.

Three deaths were reported from Patiala, two from Hoshiarpur and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The toll size rose to 16,702.

The number of active cases jumped to 26,781 from 23,235 on Tuesday. The positivity rate was 18.77 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 974 infections, followed by 906 in Patiala, 724 in Ludhiana, 654 in Jalandhar and 571 in Hoshiarpur.

A total 290 patients are on oxygen support while 12 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,788 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,92,760, it said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,114 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 71,303.

With the death of an 87-year-old woman, the toll in the city reached 1,084.

The positivity rate was 21.38 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 4,808.

The number of recoveries was 65,411.

