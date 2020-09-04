Pune's case count crosses 100K, Mayor says focus on increasing ventilators

There are over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients in and city administration is focusing to increase oxygen beds and ventilators, said City Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday.

"Our focus is to increase oxygen beds and ventilators. We also have a shortage of specialised staff, and need to recruit staff members to operate such equipment," said the Mayor while talking to ANI.

He further informed that does not have a shortage of funds and the Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already used Rs 300 crores towards COVID-19 infrastructure in the city.

"It is true that Pune's COVID-19 mortality rate is comparatively higher than the national average, but it is comparatively lower in the state. We are working on reducing the mortality rate," he added.

Mohol's statement came after journalist Pandurang Raykar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Wednesday at Pune's Jumbo COVID Hospital. According to the journalist's family, he died due to lack of care at a government COVID centre.

Pune District Administration on Wednesday asked the Sassoon Hospital Dean to investigate if there was a failure in treatment protocol while providing treatment to Raikar.

