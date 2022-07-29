Punjab committed to regularising services of contractual employees: CM Mann

Chief Minister on Thursday said his government is committed to regularise temporary and contractual employees, stating that consultations were being held with the legal experts over this issue.

Mann said this after a cabinet meeting held here.

He said that his government was looking to repeal the two laws brought for regularization of the contractual employees by the previous governments.

The erstwhile SAD-BJP government had brought a law for regularization of contractual employees in 2016 while the Charanjit Singh Channi government had also brought another law in 2021.

We want to regularize the contractual and temporary employees, said Mann while speaking to reporters here.

We also want to repeal the two laws enacted by the previous governments, he said.

CM Mann told the temporary and contractual employees who are protesting in support of their demand for regularisation of their jobs that his government was committed to regularising their services.

When asked how much time will take to regularize the services of contractual employees, Mann said his government can give appointment letters to temporary employees now but then they will face litigations in the high court as he appeared to be suggesting that his government wanted there should be no legal hurdle in regularizing their services.

The AAP government had formed a three-member committee to explore ways and means to regularise the services of the contractual employees.

Besides Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Harjot Singh Bains are two other members of this committee.

Notably, the first law framed for regularization of contractual employees in 2016 is subjudice.

The previous Channi-led government had brought a Bill -- the Protection and Regularization of Contractual Employees Bill-2021 to regularize the services of 36,000 employees working on contract, daily wages, ad hoc and temporary basis.

The Bill was passed by the Assembly in November last year. Later, the governor sent the file to the then Chief Minister's Office with some queries for clarification.

