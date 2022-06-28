Punjab: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to be produced in Amritsar court today

-
ALSO READ
Moose Wala murder: Punjab police gets 7 days remand of gangster Bishnoi
'Not getting legal assistance', Bishnoi's father in SC in Moose Wala case
Moose Wala murder: Gangster Bishnoi presented before CJM in Mansa court
BJP demands NIA probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing
Moose Wala killing: Court refuses to entertain gangster Bishnoi's plea
-
Security has been increased in Amritsar after Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the mastermind in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, was brought to the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC).
Bishnoi will be produced in the Amritsar court today.
The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.
The court also allowed the Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.
The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.
Punjab Police had earlier told Patiala House Court of Delhi that the Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. During the investigation of this case, it was revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi was a key conspirator and his custodial interrogation is necessary.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that it will hear on July 11, the plea of accused Lawrence Bishnoi's father challenging the transit remand to Punjab police.
His father's Advocate Sangram Singh also stated that Lawrence is not getting any legal assistance in Mansa, Punjab.
The bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice JB Pardiwala on Monday while fixing the matter for hearing on July 11, 2022, also observed that since the murder took place there Punjab Police should probe the case. The Court also asked Lawrence's father's lawyer to approach Punjab and Haryana HC to get legal aid counsel.
The matter was mentioned on Monday by Advocate Sangram Singh who appeared for Lawrence's father. He stated that Lawrence's custody to Punjab police is not according to law and is illegal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU