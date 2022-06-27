'Not getting legal assistance', Bishnoi's father in SC in Moose Wala case

-
ALSO READ
Moose Wala murder: Punjab police gets 7 days remand of gangster Bishnoi
Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security was withdrawn
Pune Police arrests Santosh Jadhav, wanted accused in Moose Wala's killing
Moose Wala murder: Gangster Bishnoi presented before CJM in Mansa court
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab CM orders probe under sitting HC judge
-
The father of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has moved the Supreme Court complaining that his son was not any legal assistance in Mansa in Punjab, and also challenged a Delhi court's transit remand order for his production in the Mansa court in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Advocate Sangram S. Saron mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala, and pointed out that lawyers in Mansa were not willing to provide legal assistance to his client's son.
Saron contended that his client has also challenged the Delhi court order allowing Bishnoi's transit to Punjab and added it was contrary to certain top court's interim directions in a case previously filed by Bishnoi.
Moosewala, who had unsuccessfully contested the recently held Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa, was murdered in cold blood on May 29.
The bench said the boycott by the bar is not justified and asked the lawyer to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the matter. "You can approach the high court and they will provide you with counsel from the legal aid services," said Justice Kant.
During the hearing, the bench also queried how could Punjab Police jurisdiction to question Bishnoi be challenged and pointed out that Moosewala was murdered in Punjab. The bench orally observed that the Punjab Police should probe since the murder took place there. It said, "Why can't he be taken to Punjab?"
Saron insisted on urgently listing the matter for hearing. However, the bench said there was no urgency to hear the matter during the vacation. After hearing arguments in the matter, the bench fixed the plea for further hearing on July 11.
Some of the accused arrested by the Punjab Police have revealed the name of Lawrence Bishnoi as the main culprit who hired them to execute the killing of Moosewala.
The Punjab Police has termed Bishnoi as the mastermind behind the whole plot of the killing Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi was then in the Tihar jail in Delhi.
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU