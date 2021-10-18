Punjab govt waives water bills, fixes monthly charges at Rs 50

-
Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led government on Monday announced fixed the monthly water consumption fee to Rs 50 across rural and urban parts of the state.
Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting here, the Punjab Chief Minister announced the previous outstanding water bills worth Rs 700 crores to be waived in the state.
"The government is committed to providing free water and sewerage facility to people of Punjab. Rs 50 fee has been fixed as per Centre's directive to charge for these services," said Channi.
"The government will also waive the power bill arrears of tube wells meant for public water supply in urban and rural areas. In future, the power bills of such tube wells will be paid by the Punjab government," he added.
The Chief Minister announced that government will do regular recruitment of class 4 employees instead of engaging them on a contractual basis.
The government also announced that it will oppose the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of Border Security Forces (BSF) in the state.
"I wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard (BSF jurisdiction extension). This is an issue of Punjab's rights. We will also call an all-party meeting if necessary," he said.
