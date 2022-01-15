Punjab needs white paper on border security: BJP general secy

-
ALSO READ
Margin pressure may hit paper cos in near-term despite price hike: Analysts
Pak Independence Day: Rangers, BSF exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border
US NSA meets Japanese counterpart, discusses Indo-Pacific, China
BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Punjab
BSF warns about drone threats in villages near border areas of Rajasthan
-
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday demanded Punjab Congress government to issue a white paper on border security in view of "serious security threat" ahead of polls.
In a statement, Chugh said seizure of huge quantity of explosives over the last few days in Punjab including in Amritsar indicated there was a threat to the national security.
He alleged the Channi government has been trying to push its lapses under the carpet".
Chugh asked the government details of live "tiffin bombs" in the state and also of drones which he alleged were coming from Pakistan.
He also took a dig at Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's friendship with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"The manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deliberately left stranded by the Channi government during his visit to Ferozepur indicated that there was indeed a big design and threat to the nation, he said referring to the last week incident in which the PM's convoy was held back by farmer protesters.
Chugh accused the Congress of playing with national security in the border state.
"After putting the life of the prime minister at stake the Channi government was putting the entire state in danger and there was an urgent need for a the Punjabis to know what the Congress was up to," he said.
On Friday, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), smuggled from Pakistan, and Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency notes were found concealed in a bag lying on the Attari-Bachiwind road in Amritsar, close to the India-Pakistan border, police said.
On Thursday, close on the heels of busting a terror module backed by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), the Punjab Police had seized 2.5 kg of RDX, besides arms and ammunition.
The raid was conducted on the basis of information revealed by the prime accused in two recent incidents of hurling of grenades in Pathankot, police had said.
Punjab goes to polls on February 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU