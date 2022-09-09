JUST IN
RSS coordination to start in Chhattisgarh tomorrow; BJP's Nadda to attend
Crowdfunding under govt's Ni-kshay Mitra comes to the aid of TB eradication
Centre working on enhancing mines sector output in GDP to 2.5% by 2030
Gopal Rai writes to Centre, seeks joint plan to fight Delhi air pollution
China mum on Modi-Xi meet, calls disengagement of troops 'positive signal'
Rs 381 crore upgradation of Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin airport underway
I-T detects Rs 100 cr undisclosed income from 2 Maharashtra groups
Centre gets 2 weeks to file affidavit on plea against Places of Worship Act
SC seeks entire record of proceedings of Bilkis Bano case from Gujarat govt
Gopal Rai seeks time to prepare plan to fight air pollution in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Sri Lanka's former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa leaves for US: Reports
Business Standard

Qatar Airways Group announces recruitment for various roles across India

Qatar Airways Group said it is looking to onboard new employees from India to support its global operations and enhance customer experience over the coming months

Topics
Qatar Airways | Jobs in India | airline industry

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Group on Friday said it is looking to onboard new employees from India to support its global operations and enhance customer experience over the coming months.

The company will start accepting applications from Indian citizens for various roles across divisions from September 16, 2022, Qatar Airways Group said in a statement.

When contacted, Qatar Airways Group said they will hire a significant number of staff from India but did not provide the numbers.

The Indian recruitment drive is part of the group's global recruitment drive as the company looks to rebuild the workforce and fuel expansion, the airline added.

In India, the group is targeting to hire staff for its various divisions, ranging from Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, and Qatar Distribution Company to the Dhiafatina Hotels.

With a major focus on growing the customer experience team, the group plans to hire a substantial number of staff for various roles, such as culinary, corporate and commercial, management, cargo, customer service, engineering, flight operations, ground services, safety and security, digital, front of the house, administration, as well as sales and finance.

"We are committed to bolstering our team and further strengthening the customer experience for travellers, while we boost our operational capabilities by seeking the right people. Qatar Airways has always had a special bond with India and with this recruitment drive, we are further solidifying our commitment to the market," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said.

As travel restrictions ease, the national carrier of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 150 destinations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Qatar Airways

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 20:40 IST

`
.