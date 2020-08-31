Rahul Gandhi, Congress pay rich tributes to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Former President passed away on Monday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital here after being on life support for nearly three weeks. His former party colleagues along with former chief paid rich tributes to the 84-year-old leader.

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," tweeted.

The Congress, too, condoled the death of the former President. The party, on its official Twitter handle, said: "We are deeply pained by the passing of Former President of India and one of the tallest leaders of the Party, Pranab Mukherjee will always be remembered for his integrity and compassion. Our prayers are with his family, followers and the nation."

media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, condoling the death of the veteran Congress leader, said "an era has come to an end".

"An era has come to an end. Your thoughts, memories and sense of commitment to the party, the people and the nation lives on... Rest in Peace Pranab Da," Surjewala tweeted.

"Deeply saddened at the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. The nation has lost a great leader, thinker and statesman. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," another veteran Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and turned critical following a brain surgery. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10.

Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, in 2019 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

--IANS

aks/in/ash

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)